Market Turmoil on Friday the 13th: Explosions Stir Global Tensions

Explosive events in Tehran on Friday the 13th have rattled both European and global markets. The timing and intensity of the explosions, suspected to be linked to Israel, took markets by surprise, triggering an over 11% surge in oil prices.

The ambiguity surrounding the United States' foresight or involvement in the strikes adds another layer of uncertainty. While Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied U.S. involvement, reports suggest Washington was informed beforehand. The geopolitical ripple effects are prompting a sharp uptick in defensive stocks, such as BAE Systems and Dassault Aviation.

Meanwhile, dramatic financial movements have seen gold and Treasuries surge in Asia, while stock futures foresee a decline for the U.S. and European markets. With critical economic data releases from Germany and France also on the horizon, the volatile market landscape remains in flux.

(With inputs from agencies.)