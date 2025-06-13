Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Among Victims in AI-171 Crash

BJP leader and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was killed in a tragic plane crash involving Air India's AI-171. His unexpected death leaves a void among those who knew him. Known for his non-controversial political stance, Rupani is remembered fondly by friends, family, and colleagues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:10 IST
BJP leader Vajubhai Vala (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran and former Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala has conveyed his deep sorrow over the death of Vijay Rupani, the ex-Chief Minister of Gujarat. Rupani was among the casualties of the catastrophic Air India AI-171 flight crash in Ahmedabad.

Rupani, known for steering clear of contentious politics, was one of the 241 passengers aboard the ill-fated Boeing 787-8 that tragically collided with a building shortly after take-off. The loss of Rupani has sent shockwaves through his family and community.

In conversations with the media, neighbours and close friends, including Dr. Nayan Shah, expressed their disbelief and enduring fondness for Rupani, emphasizing the unforgettable memories they shared over the years. His legacy as a caring neighbor and dedicated leader remains firmly etched in their hearts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

