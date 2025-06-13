Left Menu

Oil Markets Rattle Amid Rising Israel-Iran Tensions

The International Energy Agency is closely monitoring the impact of heightened tensions between Israel and Iran on oil markets. As oil prices soared above 7%, the agency highlighted its oil security system with over 1.2 billion barrels in emergency reserves to address potential disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:25 IST
Oil Markets Rattle Amid Rising Israel-Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Energy Agency, headquartered in Paris, is keeping a close watch on the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, assessing its impact on global oil markets. This situation was highlighted by Executive Director Fatih Birol.

Birol affirmed the agency's preparedness by noting its oil security system, which boasts over 1.2 billion barrels of emergency reserves, underscoring its ability to address potential market disruptions.

Oil prices surged over 7% on Friday, touching new multi-month highs following Israeli airstrikes on Iran that prompted Iranian retaliation. This escalation has fueled concerns about potential disruptions in oil supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

Central Asia faces growing water crisis as toxic discharge pollutes key resources

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025