Tragic Passing in Shimla Orphanage Highlights Mental Health Crisis

A 19-year-old girl has reportedly taken her own life in a heart-wrenching incident at an orphanage in the Himachal Pradesh area of Mashobra near Shimla, as confirmed by police authorities.

The young victim, originally from Chamba district, was discovered by officials hanging in the staircase area of the Balika Ashram orphanage. This shocking discovery prompted immediate action from local law enforcement and forensic experts.

The authorities are conducting an in-depth investigation to uncover the underlying causes of this tragic event, signaling a deeper mental health issue that needs to be addressed urgently.

(With inputs from agencies.)