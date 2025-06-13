Left Menu

NTPC's Bold Move: A Rs 4,000 Crore NCD Issuance

State-owned NTPC plans to raise Rs 4,000 crore through non-convertible debentures for capital expenditure and loan refinancing. The issuance will be private, with a 6.89% interest rate for 10 years. Awaiting shareholders' approval, the debentures aim to list on the NSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:52 IST
NTPC's Bold Move: A Rs 4,000 Crore NCD Issuance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial development, state-owned power giant NTPC has announced its decision to raise Rs 4,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The funds raised from this issuance will be directed towards capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans, and other essential corporate objectives, according to NTPC's regulatory filing.

Slated for June 17, 2025, the NCDs will carry an interest rate of 6.89% annually for a maturity period of 10 years and one day, concluding on June 18, 2035. The launch of this financial instrument is contingent upon shareholders' approval and plans to secure a listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025