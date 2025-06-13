NTPC's Bold Move: A Rs 4,000 Crore NCD Issuance
State-owned NTPC plans to raise Rs 4,000 crore through non-convertible debentures for capital expenditure and loan refinancing. The issuance will be private, with a 6.89% interest rate for 10 years. Awaiting shareholders' approval, the debentures aim to list on the NSE.
In a significant financial development, state-owned power giant NTPC has announced its decision to raise Rs 4,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
The funds raised from this issuance will be directed towards capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans, and other essential corporate objectives, according to NTPC's regulatory filing.
Slated for June 17, 2025, the NCDs will carry an interest rate of 6.89% annually for a maturity period of 10 years and one day, concluding on June 18, 2035. The launch of this financial instrument is contingent upon shareholders' approval and plans to secure a listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
