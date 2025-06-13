Left Menu

Nation Mourns as Experts Investigate Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

In Haveri, Karnataka, students and teachers of Sir M Vishweshwarayya School paid respects to Air India crash victims. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has recovered the Digital Flight Data Recorder, pivotal for unearthing the tragedy's insights. Investigations continue with collaborative efforts from Gujarat State and aviation authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:53 IST
Students in Haveri pay silent tribute to Air India plane crash victims (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the catastrophic crash of Air India Flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad, the students, teachers, and staff of Sir M Vishweshwarayya School in Haveri, Karnataka, held a moment of silence to honor the victims. A candlelight vigil accompanied by floral tributes was organized to pay homage to those lost in the tragedy.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has retrieved the Digital Flight Data Recorder, commonly known as the black box, from the crash site, found on the rooftop of a nearby building. The Ministry of Civil Aviation stressed that, contrary to rumors, an available video recorder was not the DFDR.

A comprehensive investigation into the crash is underway, with over 40 personnel from the Gujarat State Government assisting the Ministry of Civil Aviation's efforts. The DFDR, crucial for determining the crash's cause, is anticipated to provide significant insights. Tragically, the crash claimed the lives of all 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

