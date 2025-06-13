TGPSC and NALSAR Collaborate for National Dialogue on Legal Practices at PSCs
In Hyderabad, a two-day national workshop organized by TGPSC with NALSAR University highlighted legal issues at Public Service Commissions. Key discussions included case law centralization, technology integration in legal workflows, and strategic mitigation measures, aiming to enhance efficiency and justice in recruitment processes at PSCs.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), in partnership with NALSAR University of Law, hosted a national workshop focused on legal challenges facing Public Service Commissions (PSCs). The event, held over two days in Shamirpet, Hyderabad, featured prominent discussions on litigation strategies, technology in legal processes, and collaborative solutions.
Experts, including top officials from Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat PSCs and the UPSC, emphasized the creation of a digital repository for case laws and a dedicated legal journal. These tools aim to facilitate better case management and legal understanding across state commissions.
Concluding the workshop, Telangana's Governor praised the initiative, stressing the importance of constitutional adherence and human-centric governance in public service recruitments. The event underscored the ongoing role of technology and strategic planning in enhancing PSCs' efficacy and fairness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Today, we are not just building fighter jets or missile systems; we are also preparing for new-age warfare technology: Rajnath Sigh.
China's Space Epoch Pioneers Reusable Rocket Technology
ISRO's SETU 2025: Empowering Educators with Space Technology
Boosting MSMEs: Credit, Technology, and Future Prospects
Hexaware and Fixie.ai Forge Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize Voice AI Technology