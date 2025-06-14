Left Menu

Amid Middle East Tensions, UN Conference Postponement Highlights Diplomatic Strains

The United Nations conference aimed at advancing a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine has been postponed due to heightened military tensions following Israel's airstrikes on Iran. French President Emmanuel Macron remains committed to the two-state solution, despite logistical challenges exacerbated by regional conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 00:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A high-stakes United Nations conference, planned to facilitate a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, has been postponed. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the decision after Israel initiated a significant military offensive against Iran, intensifying regional tensions.

Macron affirmed that the postponement will not deter efforts to implement the two-state solution. Despite logistical challenges, exacerbated by the escalating conflict, France remains determined to recognize the State of Palestine.

The conference, initially scheduled for mid-June in New York, was set to establish a roadmap for a Palestinian state and ensure Israeli security. However, U.S. diplomatic warnings and regional instability contributed to the delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

