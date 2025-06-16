Shimla Police's Drug Bust: 11 Grams of Heroin Seized, Two Arrested
Shimla police arrested two individuals following the recovery of 11 grams of heroin near Panthaghati. The incident occurred during a patrol operation on June 15, and FIR No. 48/25 has been registered under the ND&PS Act. Investigations continue amidst the police department's commitment to eradicating drug trafficking.
In a significant drug bust, Shimla police have apprehended two individuals with 11 grams of heroin near Panthaghati, according to a police release on Monday. The arrested individuals have been identified as 22-year-old Ashwani Kumar alias Happy from Hamirpur, currently residing in Shimla, and 29-year-old Ashwin Kumar from Shimla.
An FIR, number 48/25, has been filed under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Police Station East in Shimla. The police report states that the Special Cell team was on routine patrol near Shakrala on June 15, 2025, when the accused were found in possession of the drugs.
This arrest follows another operation on June 7 by the Shimla Police's Special Cell, which seized 21.07 grams of heroin during patrols near Shoghi. Several individuals from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab were taken into custody under the NDPS Act. The police reiterate their dedication to fighting drug trafficking and urge public cooperation in these efforts. (ANI)
