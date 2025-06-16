Left Menu

Shimla Police's Drug Bust: 11 Grams of Heroin Seized, Two Arrested

Shimla police arrested two individuals following the recovery of 11 grams of heroin near Panthaghati. The incident occurred during a patrol operation on June 15, and FIR No. 48/25 has been registered under the ND&PS Act. Investigations continue amidst the police department's commitment to eradicating drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:05 IST
Shimla Police's Drug Bust: 11 Grams of Heroin Seized, Two Arrested
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, Shimla police have apprehended two individuals with 11 grams of heroin near Panthaghati, according to a police release on Monday. The arrested individuals have been identified as 22-year-old Ashwani Kumar alias Happy from Hamirpur, currently residing in Shimla, and 29-year-old Ashwin Kumar from Shimla.

An FIR, number 48/25, has been filed under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Police Station East in Shimla. The police report states that the Special Cell team was on routine patrol near Shakrala on June 15, 2025, when the accused were found in possession of the drugs.

This arrest follows another operation on June 7 by the Shimla Police's Special Cell, which seized 21.07 grams of heroin during patrols near Shoghi. Several individuals from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab were taken into custody under the NDPS Act. The police reiterate their dedication to fighting drug trafficking and urge public cooperation in these efforts. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025