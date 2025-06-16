EPA Halts Enforcement on Fossil Fuel Violations Amid Controversy
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reportedly instructed staff to cease enforcing violations against fossil fuel companies. This decision is receiving criticism, with an EPA spokesperson defending the agency's actions amidst claims of 'fake news' from CNN.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reportedly suspended enforcement of violations against fossil fuel companies, as per a CNN report. This decision marks a significant shift in regulatory actions concerning the oil and gas sector.
Reuters, however, was unable to verify CNN's report independently. An EPA spokesperson stated that under the current administration, the agency's enforcement aims to uphold the rule of law, in contrast to perceived anti-industry measures by the previous government.
Labeling the CNN report as a 'fake news narrative,' the spokesperson defended the EPA's position, claiming the suspension is not aimed at undermining climate efforts but instead focused on refining regulatory processes.
