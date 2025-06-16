Vice President Praises India's Unified Stance Against Terrorism, Stresses Indigenous Defense & Health Reform

In a commendation of India's strategic approach towards cross-border terrorism, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar endorsed the government's decision to dispatch seven multi-party parliamentary delegations. Speaking at JIPMER Pondicherry, Dhankar emphasized that national security transcends political divides, noting that the delegations' efforts elicited positive responses worldwide.

He highlighted Operation Sindoor's success in dismantling headquarters of terrorist organizations such as Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba, reinforcing India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. Dhankar praised the indigenous production of defense materials as integral to India's strengthened security posture, insisting that while war isn't a solution, preparedness ensures peace.

Moreover, Dhankar called for enhancements in healthcare, underscoring the Ayushman Bharat scheme's role in advancing medical resources. He advocated for more hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research initiatives, connecting national health with growth and societal contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)