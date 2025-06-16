Left Menu

Vice President Praises India's Unified Stance Against Terrorism, Stresses Indigenous Defense & Health Reform

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar lauded India's multi-party parliamentary delegations addressing cross-border terrorism. Highlighting successes like Operation Sindoor, Dhankar emphasized national unity on security and the importance of indigenous defense. Additionally, he advocated for enhanced healthcare initiatives under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, emphasizing the need for more resources and robust health infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:30 IST
Vice President Praises India's Unified Stance Against Terrorism, Stresses Indigenous Defense & Health Reform
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendation of India's strategic approach towards cross-border terrorism, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar endorsed the government's decision to dispatch seven multi-party parliamentary delegations. Speaking at JIPMER Pondicherry, Dhankar emphasized that national security transcends political divides, noting that the delegations' efforts elicited positive responses worldwide.

He highlighted Operation Sindoor's success in dismantling headquarters of terrorist organizations such as Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba, reinforcing India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. Dhankar praised the indigenous production of defense materials as integral to India's strengthened security posture, insisting that while war isn't a solution, preparedness ensures peace.

Moreover, Dhankar called for enhancements in healthcare, underscoring the Ayushman Bharat scheme's role in advancing medical resources. He advocated for more hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research initiatives, connecting national health with growth and societal contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025