Escalating Tensions: Israel-Iran Conflict Intensifies Amid Nuclear Dispute

Tensions rose on Monday as an Israeli airstrike targeted Iran's state broadcaster, escalating ongoing hostilities. The move comes amid accusations from both sides, heightening the four-day aerial war between Israel and Iran.

Iran has demanded the United States intervene and press for a ceasefire. In a statement, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi highlighted the critical role of U.S. President Donald Trump in achieving peace, suggesting Iran may show flexibility in nuclear talks.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated commitments against Iran's threat, underscoring the urgency to curb nuclear and missile capabilities. The war's toll continues to rise, impacting civilians on both sides as nations brace for potential further unrest.

