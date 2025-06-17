Tensions Rise: EU Ministers Urge Iran for Diplomatic Return Amidst Israel Conflict

In a crucial call on Monday, European foreign ministers urged Iran to swiftly return to nuclear negotiations with the United States, while also advising against escalating the ongoing conflict with Israel. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized Tehran's focus on addressing Israeli aggression as a priority, as conveyed by a French diplomatic source.

This diplomatic communication followed Israel's launch of Operation Rising Lion, a preemptive strike aimed at Iran's nuclear facilities, which occurred just days prior to the scheduled resumption of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks. The E3 countries—France, Britain, and Germany—participants in the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, expressed mounting frustration with the U.S. strategy in these negotiations.

As part of the International Atomic Energy Agency's recent resolution, European officials signaled potential referral of Iran to the United Nations Security Council later in the summer if no progress is made. Furthermore, there is a possibility of reimposing UN sanctions using the snapback mechanism by October 18, marking the provisional expiration of the 2015 accord. European leaders seek a collaborative effort in resolving the nuclear tension, with the U.S. expected to take a leading role in de-escalation.

