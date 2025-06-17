LifeCard Partners with Pulse iD to Revolutionize Credit Card Personalization in Japan

LifeCard, a prominent credit card provider in Japan, is teaming up with personalization trailblazer Pulse iD to introduce a groundbreaking wave of credit cards focused on personalization as a core experience. The initiative, starting in September 2025, targets both existing and new customers among LifeCard's 6 million users.

Reflecting a shift in consumer expectations, cardholders can tailor rewards, benefits, and features, or rely on Pulse iD's sophisticated personalization engine to suggest custom options based on lifestyle patterns. ''This isn't merely a financial product, but a lifestyle ally,'' stated Shinichiro Okuyama, LifeCard's Chief Marketing Officer, highlighting the card's ability to evolve alongside its users.

The collaboration between LifeCard and Pulse iD signifies a significant transformation within Japan's financial services sector, emphasizing AI-powered, adaptive products capable of delivering highly personalized experiences to a broad audience efficiently and effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)