Left Menu

LifeCard Partners with Pulse iD to Revolutionize Credit Card Personalization in Japan

LifeCard partners with Pulse iD to launch hyper-personalized credit cards for 6 million customers starting September 2025. The cards allow deep customization based on spending habits, targeting Japan's young demographic. Powered by AI, this innovation marks a shift toward adaptive financial services products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:22 IST
LifeCard Partners with Pulse iD to Revolutionize Credit Card Personalization in Japan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

LifeCard, a prominent credit card provider in Japan, is teaming up with personalization trailblazer Pulse iD to introduce a groundbreaking wave of credit cards focused on personalization as a core experience. The initiative, starting in September 2025, targets both existing and new customers among LifeCard's 6 million users.

Reflecting a shift in consumer expectations, cardholders can tailor rewards, benefits, and features, or rely on Pulse iD's sophisticated personalization engine to suggest custom options based on lifestyle patterns. ''This isn't merely a financial product, but a lifestyle ally,'' stated Shinichiro Okuyama, LifeCard's Chief Marketing Officer, highlighting the card's ability to evolve alongside its users.

The collaboration between LifeCard and Pulse iD signifies a significant transformation within Japan's financial services sector, emphasizing AI-powered, adaptive products capable of delivering highly personalized experiences to a broad audience efficiently and effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025