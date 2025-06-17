LifeCard Partners with Pulse iD to Revolutionize Credit Card Personalization in Japan
LifeCard partners with Pulse iD to launch hyper-personalized credit cards for 6 million customers starting September 2025. The cards allow deep customization based on spending habits, targeting Japan's young demographic. Powered by AI, this innovation marks a shift toward adaptive financial services products.
- Country:
- Japan
LifeCard, a prominent credit card provider in Japan, is teaming up with personalization trailblazer Pulse iD to introduce a groundbreaking wave of credit cards focused on personalization as a core experience. The initiative, starting in September 2025, targets both existing and new customers among LifeCard's 6 million users.
Reflecting a shift in consumer expectations, cardholders can tailor rewards, benefits, and features, or rely on Pulse iD's sophisticated personalization engine to suggest custom options based on lifestyle patterns. ''This isn't merely a financial product, but a lifestyle ally,'' stated Shinichiro Okuyama, LifeCard's Chief Marketing Officer, highlighting the card's ability to evolve alongside its users.
The collaboration between LifeCard and Pulse iD signifies a significant transformation within Japan's financial services sector, emphasizing AI-powered, adaptive products capable of delivering highly personalized experiences to a broad audience efficiently and effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty
Explosive Sabotage: Russian Bridges Collapse and Trains Derail in Overnight Chaos
FSB Foils Arson Plot on Russian Railways
AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security
Seattle Sounders Demand Fair Share of Club World Cup Prize Money