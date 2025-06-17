Left Menu

Sowing Innovation: IIT Madras and Tamil Nadu's Agri-Business Partnership

IIT Madras has partnered with Tamil Nadu's government to enhance the state's agriculture and food processing sectors. By signing an MoU with TNAPEx, the initiative aims to boost rural development, improve supply chains, and increase farmers' incomes through innovation, research, and skilled workforce development.

Sowing Innovation: IIT Madras and Tamil Nadu's Agri-Business Partnership
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras announced its collaboration with the Tamil Nadu state government to revolutionize the agriculture and food processing sectors. The partnership is set to focus on sustainable rural development, agri-business innovation, and growth in Tamil Nadu.

IIT Madras recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu Agri Business and Food Processing Export Corporation (TNAPEx). The MoU was formalized at the state secretariat in the presence of Tamil Nadu's Additional Chief Secretary, Atul Anand. The agreement aims to transform rural supply chains and boost farmer incomes.

Director of IIT Madras, Prof V Kamakoti, stressed the institute's ability to address real-world challenges through multidisciplinary research. The collaboration seeks to enhance operational efficiency and marketability within the agri-business ecosystem. K Alagusundaram of TNAPEx highlighted the importance of connecting local micro-enterprises to global markets through this academic initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

