Market Shifts Amidst Geopolitical Tensions and Policy Changes

Global stock markets are reacting to rising geopolitical tensions as the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict sows uncertainty among investors. With Wall Street indices poised for a lower opening, the situation has particularly impacted energy and solar stocks.

Oil prices remain high amid these tensions, reflecting concerns over Middle Eastern oil exports, even as U.S. energy stocks see minor gains. Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate's proposed changes to tax credits have significantly impacted solar stocks, pushing them down.

In business news, pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly has announced plans to acquire Verve Therapeutics in a deal worth up to $1.3 billion. Investors are closely monitoring these developments ahead of the Federal Reserve's expected monetary policy announcement.

