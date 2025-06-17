Left Menu

Market Shifts Amidst Geopolitical Tensions and Policy Changes

Global stock markets face uncertainty as Israel-Iran conflict impacts investor confidence, causing shifts in energy stocks and affecting solar shares following U.S. Senate tax credit revisions. As oil prices rise, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy decision. Notably, Eli Lilly announces acquisition plans for Verve Therapeutics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 18:45 IST
Market Shifts Amidst Geopolitical Tensions and Policy Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets are reacting to rising geopolitical tensions as the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict sows uncertainty among investors. With Wall Street indices poised for a lower opening, the situation has particularly impacted energy and solar stocks.

Oil prices remain high amid these tensions, reflecting concerns over Middle Eastern oil exports, even as U.S. energy stocks see minor gains. Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate's proposed changes to tax credits have significantly impacted solar stocks, pushing them down.

In business news, pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly has announced plans to acquire Verve Therapeutics in a deal worth up to $1.3 billion. Investors are closely monitoring these developments ahead of the Federal Reserve's expected monetary policy announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025