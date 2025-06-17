Left Menu

GPS Disruptions Over Baltic: Poland Points Finger at Russia

Poland has reported GPS disruptions over the Baltic Sea, attributing them to Russian activities, potentially linked to sabotage. These disruptions coincided with NATO exercises in the region. Similar issues have been reported by other Baltic and Nordic countries, highlighting tensions since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:54 IST
GPS Disruptions Over Baltic: Poland Points Finger at Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Poland is facing GPS disruptions over the Baltic Sea, with Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz implicating Russian actions, including possible sabotage. These interruptions have intensified during recent NATO exercises.

The Russian Embassy in Warsaw has not commented, and Russia denies any misconduct. Incidents include GPS malfunctions affecting private drones and flight navigation.

Vice Admiral Krzysztof Jaworski connects these disturbances to NATO's annual Baltops exercises. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Baltic Sea nations have seen disruptions in power, telecom, and gas, prompting increased NATO presence. Estonia and Finland have similarly accused Russia of GPS interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025