GPS Disruptions Over Baltic: Poland Points Finger at Russia

Poland is facing GPS disruptions over the Baltic Sea, with Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz implicating Russian actions, including possible sabotage. These interruptions have intensified during recent NATO exercises.

The Russian Embassy in Warsaw has not commented, and Russia denies any misconduct. Incidents include GPS malfunctions affecting private drones and flight navigation.

Vice Admiral Krzysztof Jaworski connects these disturbances to NATO's annual Baltops exercises. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Baltic Sea nations have seen disruptions in power, telecom, and gas, prompting increased NATO presence. Estonia and Finland have similarly accused Russia of GPS interference.

