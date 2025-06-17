GPS Disruptions Over Baltic: Poland Points Finger at Russia
Poland has reported GPS disruptions over the Baltic Sea, attributing them to Russian activities, potentially linked to sabotage. These disruptions coincided with NATO exercises in the region. Similar issues have been reported by other Baltic and Nordic countries, highlighting tensions since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Poland is facing GPS disruptions over the Baltic Sea, with Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz implicating Russian actions, including possible sabotage. These interruptions have intensified during recent NATO exercises.
The Russian Embassy in Warsaw has not commented, and Russia denies any misconduct. Incidents include GPS malfunctions affecting private drones and flight navigation.
Vice Admiral Krzysztof Jaworski connects these disturbances to NATO's annual Baltops exercises. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Baltic Sea nations have seen disruptions in power, telecom, and gas, prompting increased NATO presence. Estonia and Finland have similarly accused Russia of GPS interference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- GPS
- disruptions
- Baltic
- Sea
- Russian Federation
- NATO
- Ukraine
- drone
- airspace
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say
Rising Liver Disease Costs: Why Health Insurance is a Financial Lifesaver
NDRF team rushed to Chhaten for search operations for missing soldiers
VINEXPO ASIA 2025 OFFERS CLARITY FOR ASEAN TRADE IN SHIFTING LANDSCAPE
ADB to Double Singapore Office, Reaffirms $10B ASEAN Power Grid Pledge