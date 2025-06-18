Left Menu

Russia Condemns Israeli Attacks on Iran as Illegal

Russia's Foreign Ministry criticized Israel's continued attacks on Iran, labeling them illegal and a threat to global security. It emphasized diplomacy as the path to resolve Tehran's nuclear issues and mentioned Moscow's readiness to mediate the conflict, with the IAEA's impartial assessment still pending.

18-06-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moscow has strongly decried ongoing Israeli strikes on Iran, branding them as violations of international law and a risk to global peace. Russia's Foreign Ministry emphasized that resolving Tehran's nuclear disputes necessitates diplomatic engagement.

The ministry highlighted Iran's commitment to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty and its willingness to re-engage with the U.S. for diplomatic solutions. Russia lends its support to Iran's position and stresses that diplomacy is the only path to a sustainable resolution.

The Kremlin has also expressed readiness to mediate between Israel and Iran, reiterating Russia's earlier offer to store Iran's uranium. Meanwhile, Russia awaits a detailed report from the IAEA for an unbiased evaluation of damages to Iran's nuclear facilities.

