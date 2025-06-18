Russia Condemns Israeli Attacks on Iran as Illegal

Moscow has strongly decried ongoing Israeli strikes on Iran, branding them as violations of international law and a risk to global peace. Russia's Foreign Ministry emphasized that resolving Tehran's nuclear disputes necessitates diplomatic engagement.

The ministry highlighted Iran's commitment to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty and its willingness to re-engage with the U.S. for diplomatic solutions. Russia lends its support to Iran's position and stresses that diplomacy is the only path to a sustainable resolution.

The Kremlin has also expressed readiness to mediate between Israel and Iran, reiterating Russia's earlier offer to store Iran's uranium. Meanwhile, Russia awaits a detailed report from the IAEA for an unbiased evaluation of damages to Iran's nuclear facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)