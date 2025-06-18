Left Menu

Visakhapatnam Gears Up for Historic 11th International Yoga Day

As International Yoga Day 2025 nears, Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh hosts a week-long yoga camp. Visakhapatnam is chosen as the national venue, prepping for a grand celebration with significant participation. Andhra Pradesh's government intensifies efforts for a memorable event, highlighting yoga's global and cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:08 IST
Visakhapatnam Gears Up for Historic 11th International Yoga Day
Yoga Camp organised at Gorakhnath Temple (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In anticipation of the upcoming International Yoga Day 2025, a vibrant yoga camp has begun at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Spanning a week and starting on June 15, the camp will culminate on June 21, marking the 11th International Day of Yoga.

The city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh has been designated as this year's national venue, having already conducted thorough field inspections and high-profile meetings with key Ministry of Ayush officials. As International Yoga Day approaches, Visakhapatnam is all set to highlight how yoga can unite communities while promoting health under the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.'

On Tuesday, strategic preparations were finalized during a high-level review meeting at the VMRDA office in Visakhapatnam. Anticipating a turnout of around five lakh participants, the event promises extensive arrangements for seamless execution. Prominent figures such as Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, Achennaidu, and other representatives were present as Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha briefed the press on the detailed event management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Devdiscourse

