Tragic Accident in Uttar Pradesh: Five Dead, Car Catches Fire

A devastating accident in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, claimed five lives after a car crashed into a bridge, overturned, and caught fire. One survivor is receiving medical treatment. The victims were returning to Delhi after a wedding. The driver reportedly dozed off, causing the fatal mishap.

Updated: 18-06-2025 10:12 IST
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh, five individuals lost their lives early Wednesday when the car they were traveling in collided with a bridge, overturned, and ignited. Local police officials confirmed the tragic accident, highlighting the severe impact.

An official statement from Tejveer Singh, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Bulandshahr, detailed that at 5:50 a.m., the Jahangirabad Police received news of the accident near Janipur village along the Jahangirabad-Bulandshahr route. Emergency response teams, including the police and fire brigade, promptly arrived at the scene to commence rescue operations. Of the six passengers, only one survivor, identified as Gulnaz, has been sent to a medical facility for treatment while five others succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

Preliminary findings of the investigation suggest that the group was returning to Delhi's Malviya Nagar after attending a wedding in Budaun. It appears that the driver momentarily fell asleep, causing the vehicle to veer off course, crash into the bridge, and eventually catch fire. Further investigations are ongoing to ascertain additional details surrounding the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

