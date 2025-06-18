Congress Criticizes Modi: Triple Jolt to India's Diplomacy
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticizes India's foreign policy, highlighting three major setbacks, including the controversial U.S.-Pakistan relations. Ramesh calls for a special Parliament session to address these diplomatic challenges and urges Prime Minister Modi to publicly disclose the details of his conversation with President Trump regarding these issues.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of foreign policy and diplomacy, describing it as a "triple jhatka." His comments follow the revelation that Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir, known for his provocative remarks, was invited for a special lunch with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Ramesh raised concerns about General Michael Kurilla's positive characterization of Pakistan as a "phenomenal partner" in counter-terrorism efforts, contrary to India's view of Pakistan as a threat. He emphasized that President Trump has repeatedly claimed to have mediated between India and Pakistan, which Ramesh sees as undermining India's position.
The Congress leader reiterated the opposition's demand for a special Parliament session, urging PM Modi to articulate the points he discussed with President Trump during their recent telephonic conversation. Ramesh insists that this issue requires a debate in Parliament to demonstrate unity and address the foreign policy challenges head-on.
(With inputs from agencies.)
