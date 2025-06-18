Congress Criticizes Modi: Triple Jolt to India's Diplomacy

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of foreign policy and diplomacy, describing it as a "triple jhatka." His comments follow the revelation that Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir, known for his provocative remarks, was invited for a special lunch with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ramesh raised concerns about General Michael Kurilla's positive characterization of Pakistan as a "phenomenal partner" in counter-terrorism efforts, contrary to India's view of Pakistan as a threat. He emphasized that President Trump has repeatedly claimed to have mediated between India and Pakistan, which Ramesh sees as undermining India's position.

The Congress leader reiterated the opposition's demand for a special Parliament session, urging PM Modi to articulate the points he discussed with President Trump during their recent telephonic conversation. Ramesh insists that this issue requires a debate in Parliament to demonstrate unity and address the foreign policy challenges head-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)