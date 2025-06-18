Axiom-4 Mission Faces Launch Delay: Safety Takes Precedence

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced a delay in the Axiom-4 space mission, emphasizing safety considerations as the primary factor. Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is part of this mission, now rescheduled for June 22, 2025, pending further NASA evaluations of space station operations following recent repairs.

Nearing the updated launch date of the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, Axiom Space expressed confidence in addressing safety and operational reviews of the International Space Station's Zvezda service module. The mission, using SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft, will mark significant international collaboration and include four astronauts: NASA's Peggy Whitson as mission commander, ISRO's Shubhanshu Shukla as pilot, and ESA's Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland along with Hungary's Tibor Kapu as mission specialists.

Additionally, Singh highlighted recent administrative reforms under PM Modi's administration aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in governance. Emphasizing a commitment to the welfare of the underprivileged, Singh reflected on efforts to modernize bureaucratic practices, streamline recruitment processes, and tackle corruption to ensure a more inclusive government strategy that serves the interests of all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)