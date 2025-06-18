Physis Capital Gathers Rs 200 Crore for Maiden Venture Fund

Growth-stage venture fund Physis Capital has secured funding surpassing Rs 200 crore for its inaugural USD 50 million fund. The firm aims to finalize the fund close within the coming six to nine months.

According to a company statement, significant interest from institutional investors and family offices, such as SUD Life, Haldiram's Family Office, Japan's Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Lotus Holdings, and Narayana Nethralaya, has materialized, appointing them as limited partners (LPs).

Physis Capital is focusing on constructing a portfolio of 15–20 tech-driven startups by 2026. The company plans to make initial investments ranging from USD 1 million to USD 1.5 million and provide follow-on funding of up to USD 4 million for high-performing ventures.

General Partner Vinay Bansal mentioned, ''We are on track to build a portfolio of 15+ companies by mid-next year. Currently, we have 8 deals in the pipeline and aim to issue term sheets for 3–4 of them shortly.'' Bansal added that the pipeline covers multiple sectors, including healthtech, fintech, consumer brands, and quick commerce. The fund has already invested in companies such as Ben & Gaws, CTPL, and STAGE.

(With inputs from agencies.)