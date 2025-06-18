Arisinfra Solutions IPO Gains Momentum with Strong Retail Influx

On the opening day of bidding, Arisinfra Solutions Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) witnessed a 24% subscription rate, showcasing promising investor interest.

The IPO features a fresh issue of equity shares worth nearly Rs 500 crore, with the entire proceeds set to fund working capital, investments, and loan repayments.

Targeting a valuation close to Rs 1,800 crore, Arisinfra Solutions is poised to further digitize procurement in the construction sector, driven by Rs 225 crore from anchor investors.

