Arisinfra Solutions IPO Gains Momentum with Strong Retail Influx

Arisinfra Solutions Ltd's IPO achieved a 24% subscription on its first bidding day. The company raised Rs 225 crore from anchor investors and aims for nearly Rs 500 crore through fresh equity shares. The IPO proceeds will fund working capital and investments in subsidiaries like Buildmex-Infra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On the opening day of bidding, Arisinfra Solutions Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) witnessed a 24% subscription rate, showcasing promising investor interest.

The IPO features a fresh issue of equity shares worth nearly Rs 500 crore, with the entire proceeds set to fund working capital, investments, and loan repayments.

Targeting a valuation close to Rs 1,800 crore, Arisinfra Solutions is poised to further digitize procurement in the construction sector, driven by Rs 225 crore from anchor investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

