Odisha Under Fire: Gang Rape Sparks Political Uproar

In the wake of a shocking gang rape at Gopalpur beach, Odisha, Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka has demanded that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi resign on moral grounds. The incident, involving the alleged sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman by a group of assailants, has sparked fierce political reactions.

Ulaka, speaking to ANI, condemned the violence and criticized the state government for a perceived increase in crimes against women. He highlighted that over the past year, such atrocities have risen dramatically, alleging that the BJP-led administration has failed to take preventive measures.

On Wednesday, Congress supporters clashed with police as they protested the incident, demanding the Chief Minister's resignation. Meanwhile, police have apprehended ten suspects, including six adults and four juveniles. Odisha's CM pledged strict action against those responsible, amidst calls for him to relinquish his position.

(With inputs from agencies.)