Empowering Women Farmers: KriSHE Carbon's Revolutionary Agriculture Model

KriSHE Carbon, a pioneering climate-tech startup supported by SoilBox, is revolutionizing agriculture in Gujarat with a focus on women empowerment and sustainability. This initiative has transformed waste into a carbon-sequestering solution and provided new income avenues for women farmers.

Between January and March 2025, the startup trained 500 women in biochar production, improved soil health, and stopped residue burning, marking a significant shift towards sustainable farming. The results are promising, with 40 tonnes of CO₂ sequestered and incomes stabilized, setting a precedent for future agricultural practices.

Looking ahead, KriSHE Carbon plans to expand its reach to 1,000 women farmers, increase biochar production, and secure carbon credit sales. The initiative seeks to empower women as key agents of change in agriculture, driving a sustainable and prosperous future for rural communities in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)