Karnataka's Power Play: Commitment to Workforce and Legacy
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced phased recruitment for 35,000 posts in KPTCL, regularisation of 532 civic workers' services, and a commitment to the Old Pension Scheme. He praised the state's electricity legacy. Deputy CM Shivakumar emphasized resisting privatisation and highlighted achievements in reducing T&D losses and job creation.
- Country:
- India
In a significant announcement, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah revealed plans to initiate phased recruitment to fill 35,000 vacant positions in the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL), alongside regularising the services of 532 civic workers within the department.
At the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Employees' Association, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's dedication to its workforce and its promises, including the consideration of demands concerning pension schemes, with a focus on reinstating the Old Pension Scheme as per the election manifesto.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar affirmed staunch opposition to the privatisation of Electricity Supply Companies in the state, underscoring past achievements in reducing Transmission and Distribution losses and expanding generation capacity. He highlighted innovative projects like the Pavagada Solar Park, pushing for sustainable models that benefit local communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
