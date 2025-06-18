Left Menu

Karnataka's Power Play: Commitment to Workforce and Legacy

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced phased recruitment for 35,000 posts in KPTCL, regularisation of 532 civic workers' services, and a commitment to the Old Pension Scheme. He praised the state's electricity legacy. Deputy CM Shivakumar emphasized resisting privatisation and highlighted achievements in reducing T&D losses and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:54 IST
Karnataka's Power Play: Commitment to Workforce and Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah revealed plans to initiate phased recruitment to fill 35,000 vacant positions in the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL), alongside regularising the services of 532 civic workers within the department.

At the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Employees' Association, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's dedication to its workforce and its promises, including the consideration of demands concerning pension schemes, with a focus on reinstating the Old Pension Scheme as per the election manifesto.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar affirmed staunch opposition to the privatisation of Electricity Supply Companies in the state, underscoring past achievements in reducing Transmission and Distribution losses and expanding generation capacity. He highlighted innovative projects like the Pavagada Solar Park, pushing for sustainable models that benefit local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025