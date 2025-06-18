Sebi Eases FPI Rules for G-Secs Investment

Sebi, the Indian markets regulator, announced a series of regulatory updates on Wednesday designed to simplify and reduce compliance requirements for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) investing exclusively in Indian government securities (G-Secs).

This initiative is intended to attract more long-term investors to India's burgeoning debt market. It simplifies the complex scenario where foreign investors currently utilize three routes for investing in Indian debt: General, Voluntary Retention Route (VRR), and the Fully Accessible Route (FAR).

Changes include harmonizing the frequency of mandatory KYC reviews with RBI guidelines and allowing certain individuals like Non-resident Indians and Overseas Citizens to become constituents of GS-FPI without previous restrictions. These shifts come amid increased FPI investment in FAR-eligible bonds, reaching significant heights by March 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)