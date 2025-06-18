Himachal Pradesh Unveils New Infrastructure Amidst Strategic Developments

On Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the newly constructed bus stand at Theog, developed at a cost of Rs 14.84 crore, and the APMC Fruit and Vegetable Market Complex at Shilaru, costing Rs 23 crore. Addressing a large public gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted that the bus stand project, delayed for 12 years, has finally been completed, meeting a long-standing demand. The facility offers necessary amenities for passengers and HRTC staff. Additionally, plans for a new shopping complex at the old bus stand site were announced.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of the newly inaugurated Fruit and Vegetable Market Complex at Shilaru for local farmers and horticulturists. It aims to provide a consistent platform for fair pricing, reducing both time and expenses. Furthermore, the government will soon initiate a Rs 26 crore winery at Parala Market to benefit fruit growers. He assured adequate funding for the development of a Mini Secretariat at Theog and declared the opening of a new HRTC sub-depot and workshop in the area.

Further, CM Sukhu stated that Theog Hospital will soon be equipped with essential medical facilities, alongside efforts to upgrade IGMC Shimla and Tanda Medical College to AIIMS standards. The government plans to invest Rs 1,350 crore in modern medical technology and recruit healthcare professionals to bolster state health services. Discussing the natural calamity of 2023, he noted the swift restoration of road connectivity to mitigate losses for apple farmers. Additionally, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to limit apple imports, safeguarding local agrarians.

In parallel, Shipki-La Pass, close to the China border, has opened for tourists with possibilities to initiate the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the route, as announced by CM. Criticizing the former BJP government, he accused them of constructing underutilized buildings for political leverage, emphasizing resource efficiency for Himachal's self-reliance.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri commended CM Sukhu's leadership, attributing the fulfillment of Rs 5 crore for the bus stand under his guidance. He also confirmed the allocation of Rs 45 crore to finish the Kurpan Water Supply Scheme. Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar reaffirmed both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister's dedication to Theog's growth, crediting past leaders' significant contributions to the area's development.

MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore expressed gratitude to CM Sukhu for funding initiatives, noting acceleration in Theog's development. He lauded the implementation of the Universal Carton system for apple growers and pushed for strong advocacy against American apple imports at the national level, reflecting on prior success restricting imports from Turkey. (ANI)