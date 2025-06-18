NIA Nabs Four in Coimbatore Blast Radicalisation Probe
The National Investigation Agency has apprehended four more individuals in connection with a radicalisation and recruitment case in Tamil Nadu, linked to the Coimbatore car bomb blast. The arrests highlight the agency's ongoing efforts to combat extremist activities linked to the October 2022 incident.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made new arrests in the Tamil Nadu radicalisation and recruitment case, adding four suspects to the list, according to an official report on the Coimbatore car bomb blast investigation.
The detainees, Ahmed Ali, Jawahar Sathik, Raja Abdullah alias MAC Raja, and Sheik Dawood, were reportedly radicalised by Jameel Basha, the Madras Arabic College founder. Basha allegedly manipulated Arabic language classes to indoctrinate youths with Salafi-Jihadi ideology. Earlier arrests included Basha, Irshath, Syed Abdur Rahman, and Mohammed Hussain, who allegedly exploited classrooms and social media for their radicalisation agenda.
NIA findings indicate the suspects pushed for Khilafat ideology and martyrdom through jihad, advocating violent upheaval against the government to establish an Islamic state. Their activities allegedly led to the Coimbatore car bomb blast, carried out by Jamesha Mubeen in October 2022. The NIA continues to investigate the TN ISIS Radicalisation and Recruitment Case to deter further extremism in the nation.
