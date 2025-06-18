Shimla's First Customer Facilitation Centre Boosts Water Services

The MLA of Shimla Urban and Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation have jointly inaugurated the first Customer Facilitation Centre (CFC) of Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) in Sanjauli. This newly opened centre is set to enhance service delivery for nearly 40,000 consumers by ensuring quick and transparent resolutions to customer issues.

Equipped with a modern queue management system, the centre will efficiently manage the needs of approximately 10,000 water connections. This initiative marks a substantial improvement in customer service standards, as SJPNL aims to build and maintain consumer trust. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made a visit to the Government Senior Secondary School Baga Sarahan in Kullu district.

During his visit, the Chief Minister discussed the importance of integrating practical skills and competitive knowledge into the education system. Interacting with teachers, he took note of challenges in the current curriculum, while encouraging students to pursue their goals with dedication and uphold noble values.