In a significant move, the U.S. Treasury Department has prolonged the general license for specific transactions with the Sakhalin-2 project, a key oil and gas initiative linked to Russia. This authorization now extends through until just after midnight on December 19, 2025.

The extension comes amidst complex international dynamics, offering continued transaction capabilities for the U.S. entities involved in the Sakhalin-2 project. This project is crucial due to its extensive resources and geopolitical significance.

Authorities cited the ongoing need for stable energy transactions as a driving factor behind the decision, reflecting broader strategic interests at play in the U.S.–Russia relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)