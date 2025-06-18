Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Extends License for Sakhalin-2 Project

The U.S. Treasury Department extended a general license for transactions related to the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project until December 19, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. ET. This decision allows continued authorized dealings amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges involving Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:56 IST
U.S. Treasury Extends License for Sakhalin-2 Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move, the U.S. Treasury Department has prolonged the general license for specific transactions with the Sakhalin-2 project, a key oil and gas initiative linked to Russia. This authorization now extends through until just after midnight on December 19, 2025.

The extension comes amidst complex international dynamics, offering continued transaction capabilities for the U.S. entities involved in the Sakhalin-2 project. This project is crucial due to its extensive resources and geopolitical significance.

Authorities cited the ongoing need for stable energy transactions as a driving factor behind the decision, reflecting broader strategic interests at play in the U.S.–Russia relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025