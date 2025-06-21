Left Menu

Yoga Day Celebrations: A Global Movement Inspired by Modi

Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu credits Prime Minister Modi for popularizing Yoga globally. On International Yoga Day, Modi emphasizes Yoga's role in uniting humanity for wellness. Celebrations in Visakhapatnam featured mass participation and highlighted Yoga's global appeal. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's creation promoted the theme: 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:03 IST
Yoga Day Celebrations: A Global Movement Inspired by Modi
Union Minister of State (MoS) Railways and Food Processing Ravneet Singh Bittu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing, Ravneet Singh Bittu, has attributed the international rise in Yoga's popularity to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day, Bittu emphasized Yoga's transformation into a global wellness movement, crediting Modi's vision.

Speaking to reporters at Sukhna Lake, Bittu elaborated on Yoga's significance, noting its importance for mental and physical well-being. He praised Yoga for its connection to nature, linking personal and planetary health. His remarks came after his participation in Yoga Day celebrations, underscoring the government's initiatives to promote Yoga globally.

The main event, held against Visakhapatnam's scenic coastline, saw Prime Minister Modi leading a mass session of three lakh individuals. He praised local leaders for their contributions and highlighted the global unifying power of Yoga, recalling India's initiative to establish International Yoga Day in 2014. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's sculpture reinforced Yoga's theme of 'One Earth, One Health.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025