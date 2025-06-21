Yoga Day Celebrations: A Global Movement Inspired by Modi
Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu credits Prime Minister Modi for popularizing Yoga globally. On International Yoga Day, Modi emphasizes Yoga's role in uniting humanity for wellness. Celebrations in Visakhapatnam featured mass participation and highlighted Yoga's global appeal. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's creation promoted the theme: 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.'
Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing, Ravneet Singh Bittu, has attributed the international rise in Yoga's popularity to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day, Bittu emphasized Yoga's transformation into a global wellness movement, crediting Modi's vision.
Speaking to reporters at Sukhna Lake, Bittu elaborated on Yoga's significance, noting its importance for mental and physical well-being. He praised Yoga for its connection to nature, linking personal and planetary health. His remarks came after his participation in Yoga Day celebrations, underscoring the government's initiatives to promote Yoga globally.
The main event, held against Visakhapatnam's scenic coastline, saw Prime Minister Modi leading a mass session of three lakh individuals. He praised local leaders for their contributions and highlighted the global unifying power of Yoga, recalling India's initiative to establish International Yoga Day in 2014. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's sculpture reinforced Yoga's theme of 'One Earth, One Health.'
