Election Commission Stands Firm Against CCTV Footage Disclosure Amid Privacy Concerns

The Election Commission resists demands to release CCTV footage of polling stations, citing voter privacy and security. EC officials argue that sharing footage could expose voters to intimidation and discrimination, emphasizing legal obligations to protect voters’ secrecy in line with the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:28 IST
Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Election Commission (EC) has dismissed calls for the release of CCTV footage from polling stations, prioritizing voter privacy and security concerns. EC sources argue that disclosing such footage could endanger voters by exposing them to potential intimidation and discrimination, countering claims that such transparency would uphold democratic processes.

Officials maintain that current demands to access footage are veiled attempts to undermine voter security, contravening the Representation of the People Act and Supreme Court directives. The EC retains polling station footage for 45 days to allow for legal challenges while ensuring it cannot be used to corroborate claims of election misconduct or coerce voters.

Political figures like Rahul Gandhi have criticized the EC's stance, alleging electoral integrity breaches. However, EC sources stressed the uncompromising importance of voter confidentiality, warning that public footage access could contravene legal protections by identifying non-voters and risking their privacy and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

