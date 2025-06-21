Left Menu

Revamping Bodoland: New Jails and Infrastructure in Assam's Chirang and Baksa

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates new district jails in Chirang and Baksa, signaling a push for infrastructural development in the Bodoland Territorial Region. These initiatives aim to enhance the socio-economic landscape, with projects including new roads and a stadium to benefit local communities.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to fortify the criminal justice system within the Bodoland Territorial Region, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated two state-of-the-art district jails in Chirang and Baksa on Saturday. The inauguration of the new facility at Kajolgoan in Chirang comes at the cost of a substantial Rs 72.79 crore, offering accommodations for 500 inmates, split into 352 males and 138 females.

Similarly, in Mushlapur, Baksa, the district jail, constructed with an investment of Rs 53.86 crore, also boasts a capacity to house 500 prisoners, ensuring requisite administrative and inmate facilities are in place. Addressing the gathering at Kajolgaon in Chirang, Sarma emphasized the district's improvement in infrastructure through the combined efforts of the State government and BTC administration, noting future projects including a stadium and the Upendra Nath Brahma garden.

Sarma highlighted transformative regional developments, such as improved connectivity with Bhutan through new road and rail projects, promising economic enhancements for Chirang. He also cited comprehensive initiatives like the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme, aiming to support 40 lakh families, reflecting on BTR's harmonious coexistence and ongoing socio-economic advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

