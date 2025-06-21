Assam CM Enhances Bodoland's Justice System with New District Jails

In a significant move to strengthen the criminal justice system in the Bodoland Territorial Region, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has inaugurated two newly constructed district jails in Chirang and Baksa. The ceremony marked a new chapter in regional infrastructure development and was attended by various governmental dignitaries.

The newly built district jail in Chirang, erected at Kajolgoan, involved an investment of Rs 72.79 crore and can accommodate 500 prisoners, including separate spaces for 352 males and 138 females. Meanwhile, the Baksa jail at Mushlapur was constructed at a cost of Rs 53.86 crore, offering a similar capacity and comprehensive facilities. Speaking at the opening event, CM Sarma highlighted the partnership between the State government and BTC administration in enhancing Chirang's infrastructure and broader economic prospects.

Other development projects in the region include the Chirang district stadium, the Upendra Nath Brahma garden, and new transportation links to foster economic growth. The inauguration of these facilities is seen as a pivotal step in the ongoing efforts for the social and economic empowerment of Bodoland. Prominent figures, including Minister Rupesh Gowala and CEM Pramod Boro, were present to support the initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)