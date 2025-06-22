Left Menu

Russia Offers LNG and Energy Tech to Bolster Mexico's Energy Security

Russia is ready to supply liquefied natural gas and share energy technologies with Mexico, as revealed by the Russian embassy. This is part of a broader effort to strengthen Mexico's energy sector, which heavily relies on U.S. gas imports. Mexico aims to increase its gas storage capacity to enhance energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 03:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 03:54 IST
Russia Offers LNG and Energy Tech to Bolster Mexico's Energy Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to enhance energy collaboration, Russia has expressed its readiness to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) and share cutting-edge energy technologies with Mexico. The announcement, made by the Russian embassy, emphasizes Russia's commitment to aid Mexico as it seeks to bolster its energy security and lessen dependency on U.S. imports.

The offer includes advanced oil extraction technologies, particularly suitable for challenging geological conditions, aiming to increase efficiency in oil processing. Mexico's state oil company Pemex, which has been working to revive stalled wells and boost production, stands to benefit significantly from these technological transfers.

Mexico currently imports a substantial portion of its natural gas, mostly from the United States, to meet its industrial and electricity generation needs. In response to geopolitical risks and previous supply disruptions, the Mexican government plans to double its gas storage capacity by 2025-2026, aiming to ensure a more secure energy future.

