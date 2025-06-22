Left Menu

China Condemns U.S. Actions in Middle East Crisis

China condemns a U.S. attack on Iran and nuclear facilities, escalating Middle East tensions. The Chinese Foreign Ministry asserts that such actions violate the UN Charter and calls for Israel to halt attacks and engage in dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-06-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 16:46 IST
China Condemns U.S. Actions in Middle East Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has issued a strong condemnation of the United States' recent military actions against Iran and nuclear sites monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency, a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry revealed on Sunday.

According to the statement, the attack represents a grave violation of the United Nations Charter and exacerbates existing tensions in the Middle East, drawing concern from various international sectors.

China has called on all involved parties, particularly Israel, to immediately cease hostilities and initiate dialogue and negotiations to resolve the escalating conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025