China Condemns U.S. Actions in Middle East Crisis
China condemns a U.S. attack on Iran and nuclear facilities, escalating Middle East tensions. The Chinese Foreign Ministry asserts that such actions violate the UN Charter and calls for Israel to halt attacks and engage in dialogue.
22-06-2025
China has issued a strong condemnation of the United States' recent military actions against Iran and nuclear sites monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency, a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry revealed on Sunday.
According to the statement, the attack represents a grave violation of the United Nations Charter and exacerbates existing tensions in the Middle East, drawing concern from various international sectors.
China has called on all involved parties, particularly Israel, to immediately cease hostilities and initiate dialogue and negotiations to resolve the escalating conflict.
