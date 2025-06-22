ONGC Takes Crucial Steps in Containing Sivasagar Gas Leak

In an urgent drive to tackle the ongoing gas leak in Sivasagar district, ONGC has embarked on crucial operations to secure the site. After 11 days of continuous gas leakage, the energy giant announced it is deploying the necessary heavy equipment to cap the well.

Residents living beyond a 500-meter radius from the incident site have been cleared to return home, as authorities deemed it safe to resume normal activities. The crisis management efforts have been bolstered by ONGC's collaboration with international experts, aiming to contain the situation swiftly.

Responding to the emergency, ONGC removed significant rig equipment to pave the way for capping operations. Over 330 families evacuated from nearby villages are receiving support, and the Assam government pledged Rs 25,000 aid per affected family. Damage assessment and compensation arrangements are underway.

