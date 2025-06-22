Transforming Aspirations: A Decade of Civil Service Democratization Under PM Modi
Under PM Modi, the last 11 years have seen a significant democratization of the Civil Services in India, opening doors to youth from various regions. Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlights diverse top-ranked candidates, infrastructural advancements, and governance reforms that exemplify India's transformative journey towards a progressive and inclusive future.
- Country:
- India
Over the past 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has experienced a significant democratization of its Civil Services, as stated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Once dominated by a few states, significant numbers of top-ranked candidates now emerge from regions previously underrepresented, including Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir.
Notable examples, such as Parsanjit Kour from Poonch achieving All India Rank 11 in her first attempt at the 2022 Civil Services Exam, illustrate this shift. Highlighting the transformation, Singh emphasized the restored faith in an objective system that offers equal opportunities, capturing the true essence of democracy.
The past decade has witnessed unprecedented growth in various sectors, from job creation beyond government positions to advancements in biotech, space, and infrastructure. Singh celebrated governance reforms and clean governance under Modi, showcasing India's rising stature as a global science partner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
