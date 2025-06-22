Transforming Aspirations: A Decade of Civil Service Democratization Under PM Modi

Over the past 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has experienced a significant democratization of its Civil Services, as stated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Once dominated by a few states, significant numbers of top-ranked candidates now emerge from regions previously underrepresented, including Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Notable examples, such as Parsanjit Kour from Poonch achieving All India Rank 11 in her first attempt at the 2022 Civil Services Exam, illustrate this shift. Highlighting the transformation, Singh emphasized the restored faith in an objective system that offers equal opportunities, capturing the true essence of democracy.

The past decade has witnessed unprecedented growth in various sectors, from job creation beyond government positions to advancements in biotech, space, and infrastructure. Singh celebrated governance reforms and clean governance under Modi, showcasing India's rising stature as a global science partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)