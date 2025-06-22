Left Menu

Transforming Aspirations: A Decade of Civil Service Democratization Under PM Modi

Under PM Modi, the last 11 years have seen a significant democratization of the Civil Services in India, opening doors to youth from various regions. Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlights diverse top-ranked candidates, infrastructural advancements, and governance reforms that exemplify India's transformative journey towards a progressive and inclusive future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 23:27 IST
Transforming Aspirations: A Decade of Civil Service Democratization Under PM Modi
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo Credit: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over the past 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has experienced a significant democratization of its Civil Services, as stated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Once dominated by a few states, significant numbers of top-ranked candidates now emerge from regions previously underrepresented, including Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Notable examples, such as Parsanjit Kour from Poonch achieving All India Rank 11 in her first attempt at the 2022 Civil Services Exam, illustrate this shift. Highlighting the transformation, Singh emphasized the restored faith in an objective system that offers equal opportunities, capturing the true essence of democracy.

The past decade has witnessed unprecedented growth in various sectors, from job creation beyond government positions to advancements in biotech, space, and infrastructure. Singh celebrated governance reforms and clean governance under Modi, showcasing India's rising stature as a global science partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025