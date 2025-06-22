DRI Mumbai's Dual Drug Busts: Major Seizures at Airport and Bus Station

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Mumbai arrested a male passenger from Sierra Leone at Mumbai Airport after discovering 1,139 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 11.39 crore in the international market. Based on specific intelligence, DRI intercepted the Ivory Coast national upon arrival on June 19, 2025.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to ingesting narcotic capsules. Admitted to a government hospital, he eventually purged 67 cocaine capsules. The cocaine was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the individual was arrested. Investigations continue.

Additionally, on June 20, DRI officials, acting on similar intelligence, intercepted a Nigerian woman transporting narcotics from Delhi to Mumbai by bus. A 50-kilometre surveillance led to the capture. Subsequent baggage checks revealed methamphetamine and ecstasy tablets hidden in food and juice packets, valued at about Rs 5 crore. The woman and the recipient of the consignment were both arrested under NDPS Act provisions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)