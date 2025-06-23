Operation Sindhu: Major Evacuation Mission from Iran and Israel Underway

In a significant diplomatic effort, Operation Sindhu is facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded in conflict regions of Iran and Israel. Congress MP Imran Masood confirmed that the first evacuation flight bringing back 260 Indians from Israel is scheduled to land in India tomorrow.

He elaborated that over 10,000 Indians remain in these regions, with around 2,500 formally requesting evacuation. So far, 1,713 nationals have been successfully repatriated. Speaking to ANI, Masood urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for swift action to bring back all stranded citizens.

Additionally, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita announced three more evacuation flights from Iran in the coming days. A new group of 285 evacuees from Mashhad has already landed in Delhi, marking the progress of this crucial mission. The arrival of 161 individuals from Israel via Jordan is anticipated shortly as India ramps up its evacuation efforts.

