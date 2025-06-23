Left Menu

Operation Sindhu: Major Evacuation Mission from Iran and Israel Underway

India is executing Operation Sindhu to evacuate citizens from conflict zones in Iran and Israel. Over 1,700 have returned, with three additional flights arranged from Iran. The first group from Israel is set to arrive, as the government ensures the safe return of approximately 10,000 nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:19 IST
Operation Sindhu: Major Evacuation Mission from Iran and Israel Underway
Congress MP Imran Masood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic effort, Operation Sindhu is facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded in conflict regions of Iran and Israel. Congress MP Imran Masood confirmed that the first evacuation flight bringing back 260 Indians from Israel is scheduled to land in India tomorrow.

He elaborated that over 10,000 Indians remain in these regions, with around 2,500 formally requesting evacuation. So far, 1,713 nationals have been successfully repatriated. Speaking to ANI, Masood urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for swift action to bring back all stranded citizens.

Additionally, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita announced three more evacuation flights from Iran in the coming days. A new group of 285 evacuees from Mashhad has already landed in Delhi, marking the progress of this crucial mission. The arrival of 161 individuals from Israel via Jordan is anticipated shortly as India ramps up its evacuation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025