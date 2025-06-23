Left Menu

Amit Shah Leads Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Varanasi to chair the 25th Central Zonal Council meeting, focusing on collaborative governance. Chief Ministers from member states Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh are present. The council aims to address inter-state issues and enhance cooperative federalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:45 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Varanasi on Monday evening, ahead of the 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council, scheduled for June 24. Hosted by the Inter-State Council Secretariat and the Government of Uttar Pradesh, this meeting will gather key policymakers from both central and state governments.

Chief Ministers from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, along with two senior ministers from each state, are attending. Upon his arrival, Shah was greeted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other party leaders. Yogi also welcomed Chhattisgarh's Vishnu Deo Sai and Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The Zonal Council, comprising Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, facilitates inter-state collaboration under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956. With Amit Shah as chair, the councils offer a structured platform for addressing inter-state and Centre-state issues, fostering cooperative federalism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

