Inferno Strikes Delhi's Motinagar Banquet Hall
A massive fire engulfed a banquet hall in Delhi's Motinagar area on Monday night, with 18 fire tenders battling the blaze. Officials reported the fire starting around 8.47 pm, creating dramatic smoke visuals. More information is forthcoming.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating fire erupted at a banquet hall in Delhi's Motinagar locality Monday night, sending emergency services into action.
The incident occurred at approximately 8:47 pm, with authorities deploying 18 fire tenders to combat the raging flames. Eyewitnesses captured thick smoke rising into the night sky.
As firefighters continue to manage the situation, further developments and official statements are anticipated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- fire
- Motinagar
- banquet hall
- emergency
- smoke
- blaze
- fire tenders
- officials
- incident
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Remembering Uriah Rennie: A Trailblazer in Premier League Refereeing
Blaze Disrupts Morning at Sanjay Lake Metro Station
Uriah Rennie: A Trailblazer in Football Refereeing Passes Away
Smoke Disruption Hits Delhi Metro's Pink Line
Smoke Disrupts Delhi Metro's Pink Line, Firefighters Spring Into Action