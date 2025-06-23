Left Menu

Inferno Strikes Delhi's Motinagar Banquet Hall

A massive fire engulfed a banquet hall in Delhi's Motinagar area on Monday night, with 18 fire tenders battling the blaze. Officials reported the fire starting around 8.47 pm, creating dramatic smoke visuals. More information is forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:54 IST
Inferno Strikes Delhi's Motinagar Banquet Hall
Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Motinagar, Delhi (Photo/ Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire erupted at a banquet hall in Delhi's Motinagar locality Monday night, sending emergency services into action.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:47 pm, with authorities deploying 18 fire tenders to combat the raging flames. Eyewitnesses captured thick smoke rising into the night sky.

As firefighters continue to manage the situation, further developments and official statements are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

