India Defies Terrorism with Homegrown Power in Operation Sindoor

In a demonstrative display of its self-reliance, India wielded indigenous weapons during Operation Sindoor, underscoring a resolute policy against terrorism on a global stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proclaimed on Tuesday. Addressing the event marking the centenary of the historic dialogue between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi remarked on India's capabilities in tackling terrorism.

Modi underscored India's strides toward self-reliance in defense, emphasizing that Made in India weaponry played a pivotal role in the swift victory achieved during Operation Sindoor. He affirmed that India's dependency on foreign armaments is diminishing and expressed confidence that these homegrown arms will soon gain international acclaim.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the centenary celebration of the 1925 dialogue between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi, highlighting their transformative discourses on social justice, unity, and spiritual harmony. The event organized by the Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust brought together spiritual leaders to reflect on a legacy that continues to shape India.

(With inputs from agencies.)