Left Menu

India Defies Terrorism with Homegrown Power in Operation Sindoor

India showcased its self-reliance in defense with homegrown weaponry during Operation Sindoor, reflecting a strong stance against terrorism. At the centenary celebration of the landmark dialogue between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi emphasized India's decreasing reliance on foreign arms and the global recognition of Made in India weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:32 IST
India Defies Terrorism with Homegrown Power in Operation Sindoor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a demonstrative display of its self-reliance, India wielded indigenous weapons during Operation Sindoor, underscoring a resolute policy against terrorism on a global stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proclaimed on Tuesday. Addressing the event marking the centenary of the historic dialogue between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi remarked on India's capabilities in tackling terrorism.

Modi underscored India's strides toward self-reliance in defense, emphasizing that Made in India weaponry played a pivotal role in the swift victory achieved during Operation Sindoor. He affirmed that India's dependency on foreign armaments is diminishing and expressed confidence that these homegrown arms will soon gain international acclaim.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the centenary celebration of the 1925 dialogue between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi, highlighting their transformative discourses on social justice, unity, and spiritual harmony. The event organized by the Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust brought together spiritual leaders to reflect on a legacy that continues to shape India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025