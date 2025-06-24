Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Iran Agree to Peace Amid Global Tensions

Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid praises the ceasefire between Israel and Iran as a crucial step for global peace. Following escalating hostilities, the truce, supported by US President Trump, reflects India's diplomatic aspirations. Israel credits Trump for facilitating the agreement while emphasizing continued defense readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:41 IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development on the global stage, former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid applauded the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, hailing it as a pivotal move towards global peace and humanity. The ceasefire, reportedly achieved after 12 days of intensifying conflict, was strongly endorsed by the US, with President Donald Trump playing a mediating role.

Vaid, speaking to news agency ANI, expressed relief over the peace agreement, emphasizing its positive implications for both nations involved and the broader international community. He remarked, "This accord is beneficial for the people of Iran and Israel alike. It is indeed a moment to be celebrated worldwide, with even President Trump's affirmation on social media acknowledging the importance of this diplomatic achievement."

Reinforcing India's diplomatic approach, Vaid remarked on India's position, stating that the country historically favors negotiated resolutions over warfare. As the situation unfolds, Israel has stressed its readiness to respond decisively to any armistice breaches, reaffirming the dual objectives achieved regarding nuclear concerns and ballistic missile threats. The ceasefire reflects an encouraging moment for future peace initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

