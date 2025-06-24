Yara India's Sustainable Growth: A Green Revolution
Yara India aims for an 8-9% revenue growth annually for three years across all segments. Their 2024 Sustainability Report highlights impactful initiatives, including reaching 6.5 lakh farmers, water reuse, emissions reduction, and gender empowerment. Their approach aligns with a sustainability focus shared by Norway.
Yara India has set ambitious targets to achieve an 8-9% revenue growth year-on-year over the next three years, encompassing all business segments beyond logistics.
Part of Norwegian giant Yara International, the company released its 2024 Sustainability Report, 'Greener Pathways - Fostering a Nature-Positive Food Future', highlighting its consistent Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance in India.
Key achievements include engaging 650,000 farmers, reducing emissions, and promoting gender equality through inclusive initiatives, aligning with Norway's emphasis on sustainability across sectors.
