Yara India's Sustainable Growth: A Green Revolution

Yara India has set ambitious targets to achieve an 8-9% revenue growth year-on-year over the next three years, encompassing all business segments beyond logistics.

Part of Norwegian giant Yara International, the company released its 2024 Sustainability Report, 'Greener Pathways - Fostering a Nature-Positive Food Future', highlighting its consistent Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance in India.

Key achievements include engaging 650,000 farmers, reducing emissions, and promoting gender equality through inclusive initiatives, aligning with Norway's emphasis on sustainability across sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)