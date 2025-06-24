Madhya Pradesh Sets Stage for Sustainable Tourism Revolution

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organized the 'Madhya Pradesh Tourism Sustainability Summit 2025' in Bhopal, a significant step towards establishing the state as a sustainable tourism hub. The summit was the brainchild of PHDCCI's State Development Council and Madhya Pradesh State Chapter, drawing attention to sustainable rural tourism development.

The summit, graced by Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang as the keynote speaker, convened government bodies, industry leaders, diplomats, international agencies, and media members to formulate a forward-looking plan for tourism in Madhya Pradesh. The collective brainstorming session aimed at bringing rural tourism to the forefront as a central feature of Central India.

Atul K Thakur, PHDCCI Secretary, emphasized the commitment of both the PHDCCI and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board in promoting sustainable and rural tourism. The event saw participation from experts across various sectors, reinforcing tourism's potential to benefit agriculture, medical tourism, and wildlife tourism, among others. With over 150 attendees, the summit underscored the ambition to elevate Madhya Pradesh's tourism stature, with an ongoing push for improved homestay facilities to enrich the rural tourism experience.

