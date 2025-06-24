DGCA Intensifies Aviation Safety with Ongoing Surveillance

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is ramping up its surveillance efforts to ensure heightened safety standards within the country's aviation industry, according to an official release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday.

On June 19, 2025, the DGCA issued an assessment order targeting the aviation ecosystem. Surveillance teams, led by the Joint Director General, inspected major airports such as Delhi and Mumbai during night and early morning hours. Key areas examined included flight operations, airworthiness, ramp safety, air traffic control, communication, navigation systems, and pre-flight medical evaluations. These efforts aim to assess compliance with regulations and identify areas needing improvement.

Initial findings revealed repeated defects on aircraft, unserviceability of ground handling equipment, and non-adherence to maintenance protocols. Additional issues included faded runway markings, outdated obstruction limitation data, non-compliance of simulator equipment with current configurations, and unchecked vehicle speed governors in ramp areas. Following these findings, operators were given seven days to implement corrective measures, ensuring continued vigilance as per the DGCA's June 19 directive.

