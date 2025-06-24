Left Menu

Spear Corps and Assam Rifles Amid Manipur Operations: A Success Story

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Manipur Police, conducted coordinated operations across Manipur's hill and valley districts, capturing 17 cadres and seizing numerous weapons, ammunition, and explosives. These efforts underscore a robust commitment to ensure peace and security in the region.

The Indian Army, in conjunction with the Assam Rifles under the Spear Corps, initiated a series of intelligence-led operations across multiple hill and valley districts in Manipur, in partnership with local law enforcement, from June 15 to 22. These efforts concluded with the arrest of 17 individuals affiliated with local militant factions and the recovery of 24 firearms, explosives, and other military-grade materials, as confirmed by a press release from Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South).

On June 16, leveraging precise intelligence, a team involving the Indian Army and Manipur Police combed through areas in Thoubal District, discovering firearms including a .303 rifle, a double-barrel shotgun, and a pistol, along with ammunition and related equipment. Concurrent operations in Imphal West District led to the seizure of an INSAS rifle, pistols, and additional armaments.

The following day, operations extended to Senapati District where Assam Rifles, assisted by Manipur Police, unearthed various rifles in Kalenjang. Continued efforts in Bishnupur and Imphal East resulted in further discoveries of pistols and military supplies. By June 19, operations expanded to Tingri in Imphal West, yielding grenades and rifles. A final surge in Kakching District revealed more firearms including an AK-47, IEDs, and warlike stores.

